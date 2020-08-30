Companies / Industrials

Mukesh Ambani pushes ahead with ambition to dominate India’s retail sector

30 August 2020 - 22:45 PR Sanjai
Mukesh Ambani of Reliance. Picture: REUTERS/SHAILESH ANDRADE
New Delhi — Reliance Industries   said it will acquire the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units of India’s Future Group for 247.1-billion rupees ($3.4bn), in a transaction that will propel Mukesh Ambani’s ambitions to dominate India’s retail sector.

Future Group will merge some of its units into Future Enterprises, Reliance Retail Ventures  said in a statement on Saturday.

The transaction with the Future Group will bolster Reliance Retail — already the nation’s largest retailer by the number of stores — in a sector that’s estimated to be worth $1.3-trillion by 2025 from $700bn in 2019, according to a February study by Boston Consulting Group and Retailers’ Association India. The deal will also help the indebted Future Group pare its borrowings.

After disrupting India’s telecom sector, Ambani is now pushing ahead with his ambitions in the brick-and-mortar retail and e-commerce space. Asia’s wealthiest man is on a mission to transform his conglomerate into a consumer-services giant and reduce dependence on revenue from its traditional businesses of petrochemicals and oil refining.

Reliance Industries’ deal with the Future Group also draws the battle lines between Ambani and Amazon.com as well as Walmart, which have spent billions in a bid to dominate the world’s only billion-people-plus market that’s still open to foreign firms.

Bloomberg

Amazon called out by online Indian sellers over unfair discounts

A group of more than 2,000 sellers alleges that Amazon, which has invested $6.5bn in India, is driving independent vendors out of business
4 days ago

Xiaomi’s smartphone sales back to pre-pandemic levels

The Chinese electronics company’s profits more than doubled in the second quarter, with revenue up 3.1%
4 days ago

Pandemic reverses caste discrimination advances

Migrants expected to be pushed into abject poverty despite policies that helped many overcome social oppression
1 week ago

