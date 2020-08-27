Companies / Industrials Murray & Roberts upbeat after strategic shift Group says a strategic shift on its range of contracts has positioned it well amid Covid-19 uncertainty BL PREMIUM

Murray & Roberts (M&A) says a strategic shift that has broadened the type of contracts it takes, such as hydroelectric and other power projects, is paying off as it seeks to navigate uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The specialist engineering group, which started life in 1902 as a builder in the then Cape Colony, has spent the past three years diversifying its businesses to mitigate its exposure to cyclical natural resources contracts.