Companies / Industrials

Cashbuild warns of profit plunge

Heps in the building retailer’s year to end-June could fall as much as 41%, partially due to accounting changes

24 August 2020 - 10:22 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Building materials retailer Cashbuild has warned of a sharp drop in profits for its year to end-June, partially due to the effect of accounting changes that bring leases onto the balance sheet.

Reported headline earnings per share (Heps) is expected to fall 36%-41% from 1,910.4c previously, the group said in a trading update.

On a comparable basis, which excludes the effect of accounting changes, Heps will fall 10%-15%, the group said.

In morning trade on Monday Cashbuild’s share was up 2.79% to R188.98, having earlier risen to its highest level since January.

The group’s share has risen about 20% since August 4, when it announced it had agreed to acquire Pepkor’s The Building Company (TBC) for almost R1.1bn.

The acquisition will almost double Southern Africa’s largest building retailer’s revenue, with CEO Werner de Jager saying at the time the acquisition would also give Cashbuild additional access to SA middle- to high-income consumers.

Italtile: Still the stock to follow in building supplies

With a market value of R16.8bn, Italtile has outperformed Cashbuild, with stock down just 3% in the past year
Companies
5 months ago

Trade of the Month: Italtile vs Cashbuild

Both are solid firms, but Italtile did better than Cashbuild
Companies
10 months ago

New stores boost Cashbuild’s revenue

The DIY building retailer has seen healthy activity at its newly opened stores, but is reporting declining revenue at its old stores.
Companies
10 months ago

SA’s retail apocalypse: how retailers lost their game

With SA’s once blue-chip retail giants reeling in tandem with the economy, straitened consumer spending and online shopping trends, is now the time ...
Features
11 months ago

