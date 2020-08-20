Companies / Industrials

News Leader

WATCH: How Metair swung into an interim loss

Metair CEO Theo Loock spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results

20 August 2020 - 10:00 Business Day TV
Metair CEO Theo Loock. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Metair CEO Theo Loock. Picture: ROBERT BOTHA

Metair has swung into an interim loss of more than R215m, largely because the company had to write down its 25% stake in German battery maker Akkumulatorenfabrik Moll.

The Covid-19 lockdown, which forced it to close factories, also affected the group.

Business Day TV spoke to Metair CEO Theo Loock about how he plans to steer the group through the challenges that lie ahead.

Metair optimistic about recovery of SA vehicle production

The group swung into a loss in its six months to end-June, partially due to its write-off of its stake in Akkumulatorenfabrik Moll
Companies
1 day ago

Metair approves investments as new vehicles to start in SA

The group’s board has approved a R900m investment programme, which includes building a new production facility in KwaZulu-Natal
Companies
2 months ago

Metair may start splitting up by the end of this year

The owner of First National Battery says spinning off the energy business would release shareholder value
Companies
5 months ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Curro under pressure as Covid-19 hurts student ...
Companies
4.
DStv spends money making a new decoder, and that ...
Companies
5.
Santam warns of plunge in headline earnings, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.