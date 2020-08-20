News Leader
WATCH: How Metair swung into an interim loss
Metair CEO Theo Loock spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s latest results
20 August 2020 - 10:00
Metair has swung into an interim loss of more than R215m, largely because the company had to write down its 25% stake in German battery maker Akkumulatorenfabrik Moll.
The Covid-19 lockdown, which forced it to close factories, also affected the group.
Business Day TV spoke to Metair CEO Theo Loock about how he plans to steer the group through the challenges that lie ahead.
