KAP Industrial holds on to dividend after Covid-19 shutters operations

Industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP Industrial says it is seeing improved demand as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, but has held on to its dividend after the pandemic shuttered many of its operations in the year to end-June.

The effect of the pandemic was an estimated R2.5bn in lost revenue and R800m in lost operating profit, said CEO Gary Chaplin, but the group has seen improved demand post-lockdown and is optimistic about its prospects.

Revenue fell 13% to R22.16bn, while the group posted a loss of R2.14bn, from profit of R1.09bn previously. The group saw R3.255bn in writedowns as it considered the state of the global economy, as well as current polymer demand.

The group has opted not to declare a dividend, having paid out 23c per share previously, but had repurchased shares during its year.

