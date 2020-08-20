Companies / Industrials

KAP Industrial holds on to dividend after Covid-19 shutters operations

20 August 2020 - 07:54 karl gernetzky
Kap Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Kap Industrial CEO Gary Chaplin. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Industrial, chemicals and logistics group KAP Industrial says it is seeing improved demand as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, but has held on to its dividend after the pandemic shuttered many of its operations in the year to end-June.

The effect of the pandemic was an estimated R2.5bn in lost revenue and R800m in lost operating profit, said CEO Gary Chaplin, but the group has seen improved demand post-lockdown and is optimistic about its prospects.

Revenue fell 13% to R22.16bn, while the group posted a loss of R2.14bn, from profit of R1.09bn previously. The group saw R3.255bn in writedowns as it considered the state of the global economy, as well as current polymer demand.

The group has opted not to declare a dividend, having paid out 23c per share previously, but had repurchased shares during its year.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Kap Industrial keeps dividend unchanged as annual profit falls

Kap says it is launching some capacity expansion projects and tech investments, and those will be commissioned during financial year 2020
Companies
1 year ago

Trade body protects Kap from cheaper Chinese products

Anti-dumping duty  should boost its sales in the local market, says diversified industrial group
Companies
1 year ago

DAVID KAPLAN: Industrial policy cannot be same old story on repeat amid lagging growth

Manufacturing has fallen far short of declared objectives, which is not helping SA’s unemployment crisis
Opinion
10 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Curro under pressure as Covid-19 hurts student ...
Companies
4.
DStv spends money making a new decoder, and that ...
Companies
5.
Santam warns of plunge in headline earnings, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

KAP Industrial expects sharp fall in earnings due to lockdown

Companies

KAP Industrial cuts salaries due to Covid-19

Companies / Industrials

KAP Industrial expects oil price slump and Covid-19 to hit profits

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.