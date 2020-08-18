PPC identifies errors in 2019 results

SA’s largest cement maker, PPC, has identified errors in its results to end-March 2019, although the restatement has resulted in an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

In morning trade on Tuesday, PPC’s share price had jumped 8.97% to 85c, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost two months.

Among the corrections, the group has fully written down its R146m investment in Ethiopia’s Habesha Cement, and has also reduced the value of a Zimbabwean financial asset by R36.7m to recognise credit risk.

The group also recognised exchange gains of R116m in its 2019 year related to a deficiency loan for its operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), but has determined that it should have been recorded in its statement of profit or loss, rather than as income.

The cumulative after-tax effect of all restatements is a decrease in basic earnings per share from the previously stated 16c to 9c, and an increase in HEPS from the previously stated 20c to 23c per share.

Net asset value is decreased by R174m from R9.3bn previously.

The group said in a trading update that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in its 2020 year are expected to decrease 15%-20% compared to the prior year’s R1.946bn. The group further warned of write-downs due to Covid-19, including at SA Cement, PPC Barnet DRC and Readymix.

The group has also delayed results for its year to end-March 2020, saying the disruptive effect of Covid-19 was greater than expected. The results are expected to be published by the end of September, the group said, having previously indicated publication by the end of August.

