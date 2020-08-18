Companies / Industrials

PPC identifies errors in 2019 results

PPC says its investment in Ethiopia’s Habesha Cement should have been fully written down in its year to end-March 2019

18 August 2020 - 10:22 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 18 August 2020 - 11:14
Political turmoil has affected PPC operations in DRC. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Political turmoil has affected PPC operations in DRC. Picture: SUPPLIED.

SA’s largest cement maker, PPC, has identified errors in its results to end-March 2019, although the restatement has resulted in an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

In morning trade on Tuesday, PPC’s share price had jumped 8.97% to 85c, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost two months.

Among the corrections, the group has fully written down its R146m investment in Ethiopia’s Habesha Cement, and has also reduced the value of a Zimbabwean financial asset by R36.7m to recognise credit risk.

The group also recognised exchange gains of R116m in its 2019 year related to a deficiency loan for its operation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), but has determined that it should have been recorded in its statement of profit or loss, rather than as income.

The cumulative after-tax effect of all restatements is a decrease in basic earnings per share from the previously stated 16c to 9c, and an increase in HEPS from the previously stated 20c to 23c per share.

Net asset value is decreased by R174m from R9.3bn previously.

The group said in a trading update that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) in its 2020 year are expected to decrease 15%-20% compared to the prior year’s R1.946bn. The group further warned of write-downs due to Covid-19, including at SA Cement, PPC Barnet DRC and Readymix.

The group has also delayed results for its year to end-March 2020, saying the disruptive effect of Covid-19 was greater than expected. The results are expected to be published by the end of September, the group said, having previously indicated publication by the end of August.

Update: August 18 2020
This article has been updated with additional financial information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

PPC says sales volumes picked up in June amid lack of imports

The cement maker expects to report writedowns due to a deteriorating economic environment
Companies
3 weeks ago

Sales in SA collapse in April, PPC says

Overall sales volumes in SA are expected to be 95% lower in April than in the previous year due to SA’s lockdown
Companies
3 months ago

Southern Africa cement business shows signs of stabilising, PPC says

In a trading update the cement maker said its capital expenditure should be at the lower end of recent guidance
Companies
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Risk-averse investors miss equity rally as they ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Shareholders punish PPC for floating a plan to tap them for more funding

Companies / Industrials

Problems with DRC unit prompts PPC not to make any promises

Companies / Industrials

PPC in talks with lenders before possible rights issue

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.