Geely trims outlook as virus slams brakes on sales

Shanghai — Chinese carmaker Geely said on Monday first-half net profit fell 43%, as the coronavirus outbreak slammed the brakes on vehicle sales in the world's biggest market.

Geely, China's highest-profile carmaker globally due to the group's investments in Volvo and Daimler, posted first-half profit of 2.3-billion yuan ($331.37m) against 4.01-billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 23% to 36.82-billion yuan, Geely said. The result compared with the 36.89-billion yuan average of three analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Geely earlier in August maintained its annual sales target of 1.4-million vehicles set in January, shortly after the coronavirus outbreak was first reported in China at the end of 2019. On Monday, it trimmed the target by 6% to 1.32-million vehicles. Sales in 2019 reached 1.36-million vehicles.

It sold 530,446 vehicles in the January-June period, about 19% lower than its total over the same period in 2019.

Among rivals, first-half sales in China fell 17% at Volkswagen, 25% at General Motors and 20% at local peer Great Wall Motor. Sales fell just 2.2% at Toyota.

The results come as China's overall vehicle sales continue their recovery from the virus-blighted start to the year. Sales climbed 16.4% in July compared with the same month a year earlier, marking the fourth consecutive month of gain. However, sales are still down 12.7% for the year to date at 12.37-million vehicles.

Geely's Hong Kong-listed shares ended morning trade down 1%, while the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.2%.

Planned merger

Geely parent Zhejiang Geely plans to merge the carmaker with Sweden-based Volvo — which it bought from Ford in 2010 — and list the resulting entity in Hong Kong and possibly Stockholm.

The group, led by billionaire Li Shufu, also owns 9.7% of Germany's Daimler, 49.9% of Malaysia's Proton and a majority stake in British sport-car brand Lotus.

Its primary listed company, Geely Automobile, has a market capitalisation of about $21.2bn, eclipsing international peers better known outside of China such as Fiat Chrysler and Nissan.

The carmaker plans to revamp factories at home and abroad using manufacturing platforms developed with Volvo since 2013. It also plans to start European exports of SUVs in 2020 under its premium Lynk & Co brand.

Reuters