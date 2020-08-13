Companies / Industrials

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: Oil and gas sector a bright light amid economic gloom

Michael Avery talks to a panel about oil and gas investments in SA

13 August 2020 - 16:12 Business Day TV
An oil tanker unloads crude oil at a crude oil terminal in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER/CHINA OUT
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe has welcomed the arrival of Total’s oil and gas rig in Cape Town, the DeepSea Stavanger. Saying in a statement that it had reaffirmed SA as an investment destination of choice for the exploration of oil and gas, despite the negative effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on economies around the world.

Michael Avery discusses a game changing development for the oil and gas sector in SA with Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen, the only onshore production right holder; Lizel Oberholzer, director at Norton Rose Fulbright, who has been a leader in advancing the gas legislation in SA; Nick Mitchell, chair of the Onshore Petroleum Association of SA; and Marek Ranoszek, asset manager at Total E&P SA.

