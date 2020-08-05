Companies / Industrials

Mpact’s profits fall after Covid-19 and electricity shocks

Much of the packaging group’s operations have continued as an essential service, but there were electricity disruptions during the six months

05 August 2020 - 08:42 karl gernetzky
Picture: MPACT

Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact has seen a plunge in first-half profit amid electricity disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, but is optimistic that demand for some of its products will pick up a little over coming months.

Much of the group operated as an essential service during SA’s lockdown, however, some production lines were halted, including those for the quick-service restaurant industry and alcohol producers.

The group reported profit of R18.2m in its six months to end-June, from R61.2m previously, despite strict cost management, including halting non-essential capital spending and salary reductions.

“The outlook for the remainder of the financial year remains uncertain, given the extent of the lockdown measures imposed by the government in an already fragile economy, coupled with ongoing power outages,” the group said.

There was some recovery in quick-service restaurant demand in July, however, the beverage and tobacco sectors remain weak, the group said, adding it was more optimistic about packaging for SA’s fruit industry.

The group said it had faced weak economic conditions in SA, lower margins in the paper business due to weak international demand for recycled containerboard and persistent electricity disruptions, notably at its Springs paper mill.

That mill lost 22 production days in the period, at a cost of about R27m, due to the catastrophic failure of a municipal substation in Ekurhuleni, the group said.

“While an insurance claim has been submitted, no insurance proceeds have been received or accounted for in the results to date,” Mpact said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Mpact warns of profit hit from Covid-19

The packaging group largely operated as an essential service during the lockdown, but the pandemic has had an effect on demand
1 month ago

Mpact writes down R1.3bn of struggling assets

The paper and packaging firm has come up against weak local and international demand
5 months ago

WATCH: How Mpact slipped into the red

Mpact CEO Bruce Strong talks to Business Day TV about the group’s future plans
5 months ago

Q&A with Bruce Strong, Mpact CEO

Strong is CEO of Mpact, the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa
11 months ago

SEKGABO MOLELEKOA: Recycling has a crucial role in uplifting the economy

The PET Plastic Recycling Company estimates recycling of plastic bottles created thousands of income opportunities last year and to date has saved ...
8 months ago

