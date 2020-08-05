Mpact’s profits fall after Covid-19 and electricity shocks

Paper and plastics packaging group Mpact has seen a plunge in first-half profit amid electricity disruptions and Covid-19 restrictions, but is optimistic that demand for some of its products will pick up a little over coming months.

Much of the group operated as an essential service during SA’s lockdown, however, some production lines were halted, including those for the quick-service restaurant industry and alcohol producers.

The group reported profit of R18.2m in its six months to end-June, from R61.2m previously, despite strict cost management, including halting non-essential capital spending and salary reductions.

“The outlook for the remainder of the financial year remains uncertain, given the extent of the lockdown measures imposed by the government in an already fragile economy, coupled with ongoing power outages,” the group said.

There was some recovery in quick-service restaurant demand in July, however, the beverage and tobacco sectors remain weak, the group said, adding it was more optimistic about packaging for SA’s fruit industry.

The group said it had faced weak economic conditions in SA, lower margins in the paper business due to weak international demand for recycled containerboard and persistent electricity disruptions, notably at its Springs paper mill.

That mill lost 22 production days in the period, at a cost of about R27m, due to the catastrophic failure of a municipal substation in Ekurhuleni, the group said.

“While an insurance claim has been submitted, no insurance proceeds have been received or accounted for in the results to date,” Mpact said.

