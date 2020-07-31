Novus Holdings reports profit slump amid Covid-19

Printing and manufacturing group Novus is bracing for a tough 2021 after Covid-19 dealt a blow to SA’s already weak publishing sector.

The group expects revenue to fall as much as R1.8bn, or 45%, in its year to end-March 2021, and is expecting a loss, although it noted that the economic outlook remains highly uncertain.

“The Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, causing some initial concern over potential impact, but when other countries and, especially SA, embarked on a lockdown the realities became obvious,” the group said.

“The lockdown began less than a week before the close of the year-end but the shock was immediate and resulted in order cancellations.”

The group produces educational materials for governments and multinational publishers. Beyond traditional printing, Novus has a packaging division that offers wet-glue and wrap-around labels, pressure-sensitive labels and flexible plastic packaging.

Group revenue for its year to end-March 2020 fell 5.1% to R4.1bn, with the group swinging into a R343m loss, from profit of R170m previously.

The group wrote down its equipment by R358.2m and goodwill of R86.5m, citing curriculum changes in the education sector that would adversely affect the outlook for some of it operations. Goodwill refers to the value of a business, including, for example, the value of its brands in the eyes of consumers.

It has also opted to hold on to its dividend, having paid out about R103m previously.

Novus said on Friday that it would review its pricing policies and product mix, and has embarked on a restructuring exercise, “which will see the unfortunate reduction in positions at all levels with a continual reduction in expenses”.

One-off costs related to this would likely offset any benefit in the year ahead, the group said.

As of 2019, the group employed 2,364 staff.

In afternoon trade on Friday, the Novus share price was down 3.75% to 77c, having lost more than two thirds of its value so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za