ArcelorMittal SA steels itself for tough times as first-half sales plummet

Africa’s largest steel producer, ArcelorMittal SA, does not expect demand for steel to recover for the foreseeable future, reporting on Thursday that production halved in its six months to end-June amid lockdown measures.

The group reported a headline loss of R2.6bn, from a loss of R638m previously. Liquid steel production fell 54% to 1.1-million tonnes and sales by 47%.

“Following an already demanding 2019, the first half of 2020 proved to be an incredibly difficult and extraordinary period, the likes of which has never been witnessed in terms of the widespread social and business impact as wrought by the global Covid-19 pandemic,” the group said.

Anticipating that steel demand will, for the foreseeable future, remain at between 70%-75% of levels planned before the lockdown, the group said in June it was planning large-scale retrenchments.

“While we are extremely conscious of the serious unemployment situation facing the country, we must find ways to secure significant cost savings if the business is going to survive,” said CEO Kobus Verster.

