ArcelorMittal SA warns of loss of five times its market cap

The group says Covid-19 has compounded issues including SA’s rising electricity, port and rail costs

29 July 2020 - 13:17 karl gernetzky
ArcelorMittal SA’s steel plant outside Vanderbijlpark. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/RUSSELL ROBERTS
ArcelorMittal SA’s steel plant outside Vanderbijlpark. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/RUSSELL ROBERTS

ArcelorMittal SA has warned of a loss of more than five times its market capitalisation for its six months to end-June.

Africa’s largest steelmaker said in a trading update that it expected its headline loss to worsen by at least R2bn from the prior period's R638m.

ArcelorMittal SA said that after an “already demanding 2019, the first half of 2020 proved to be an incredibly difficult period given the extraordinary and widespread social and business impact as wrought by the global Covid-19 pandemic”.

The group had also struggled in 2019, amid low selling prices, weak domestic demand and rising raw material costs. It has also said it was struggling due to expensive electricity, rail and port costs.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, ArcelorMittal SA’s share was down 10% to 36c, having lost more than two thirds of its value so far in 2020. This gave the group a market capitalisation of R410m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

