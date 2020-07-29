AECI proceeds with R110m interim dividend payment

Chemicals and explosives group AECI is proceeding with a R110m interim dividend payment, albeit a “conservative one”, as it braces for further fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group trimmed its interim dividend for the six months to end-June by a about third, and will pay it in September. AECI had deferred its R448m final dividend payment for its year to end-December 2019, which the group expects to be paid by the end of 2020.

AECI remains deeply concerned about the outlook for SA’s economy, CEO Mark Dytor said on Wednesday, but the group is pleased with how it has managed its cash over the past six months.

SA’s underground mining sector may only recover in the second quarter of 2021, he said, while SA’s manufacturing sector may never fully recover from the pandemic.

“We are uncertain about what manufacturing sector comes back, and in what guise and form it comes back,” said Dytor. “We have seen the coating and paints sector completely decimated over the past three to four months.”

Headline earnings per share fell 34% to 240c in the group’s six months to end-June, with profit falling 36% to R260m, as the pandemic shuttered mines and factories.

The group saw writedowns of goodwill, property, plant and equipment amounting to R69m during the first half of 2020, as well as restructuring costs. This was partly offset by the receipt of R108m in profit on the sale of its paper chemicals unit.

The group has opted to declare a 100c per share interim dividend, from 156c previously.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, AECI’s share price was up 2.06% to R80.64, giving the group a market capitalisation of R8.7bn. AECI’s share has fallen about a quarter in the year to date.

