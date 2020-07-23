PPC says sales volumes picked up in June amid lack of imports

Cement maker PPC said on Thursday it saw a recovery in demand in June as SA’s lockdown eased, but is likely to report writedowns due to a deteriorating economic environment.

Cement sales volumes picked up by double digits in June, the group said, but this had been “mostly driven by the absence of imports that has given an opportunity for local producers like PPC SA to grow”.

Volumes had fallen by between 30% and 35% year on year in May, the group said, adding it was still assessing the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and a deteriorating economic environment in its business.

On the back of the improved sales volumes and the various cost and cash preservation measures, cash flows for the last two months “have shown a positive trajectory”, the group said.

PPC expects to publish its results for the year to end-June on August 31, saying on Thursday it may issue another trading update in coming weeks.

In morning trade on Thursday, PPC’s share was up 8.75% to 87c, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in over a month. The group’s share has lost almost two-thirds of its value so far in 2020.

