Invicta warns of a hefty loss amid writedowns

23 July 2020
Christo Wiese’s industrial holding company Invicta warned on Thursday it had swung into a hefty loss in its year to end-March, due to writedowns that followed an assessment of the value of its businesses and some of the group’s properties.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R998m, expects profits to report a loss of between R748m and R774m, from profit of R135m previously.

The group had warned in May of the possible effect on its financial results of a “refinement of the inventory provisioning methodology, and the assessment of the carrying values of goodwill, certain properties and deferred tax assets”.

The group had said in May these assessments did not affect the cash flow of its companies, or their operations.

Headline earnings per share, which excludes the effects of exceptional or one-off items, is expected to decline by between 38% and 58% from the prior period’s 112c, Invicta said.

