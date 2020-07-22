Companies / Industrials

Argent Industrial’s share jumps after profit forecast

Headline earnings per share for the group’s year to end-March could rise by as much as 35.9%, amid a share buyback programme

22 July 2020 - 14:21 karl gernetzky
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Steel coils. Picture: BLOOMBERG

The share price of steel products manufacturer Argent Industrial was on track for its best performance in two months on Wednesday afternoon, after it said headline earnings per share (HEPS) in its year to end-March could rise by more than a third.

HEPS is expected to rise by between 15.9% and 35.9% from 104.4c previously, the group said in a trading statement, without giving details. Headline earnings are a widely used profit measure in SA in which exceptional items are stripped out to give a better indication of underlying performance.

Argent, which owns a range of manufacturing subsidiaries, including steel furniture and mining equipment, has been repurchasing shares after getting shareholder approval for this at its AGM in August 2019.

Share buybacks are often conducted when management feels a share is undervalued, and Argent did not declare an interim dividend in its six months to end-September, opting instead to use excess cash to repurchase and cancel its own shares.

The group said in April that up to the end of March it had repurchased some 16-million shares, equating to about 20% of issued share capital as of the date of the AGM.

Argent has been conducting share buybacks regularly since 2015.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, Argent’s share price was up 8.33% to R5.20, on track for its best one-day performance since May 12.

The group's share price of the group, which has a market capitalisation of R336m, has fallen 9.57% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Finding industrial companies with real mettle

Local industries are battling in this dour economy, but if you scratch deep enough, there is value to be found still, writes Marc Hasenfuss
Companies
11 months ago

Argent expects surge in earnings after solid overseas performance

The steel products maker underwent a restructuring process that entailed closing or impairing a number of local businesses
Companies
1 year ago

Argent: Where there’s muck there’s still money

Argent Industrial is arguably the JSE’s poster child for 'ugly value’
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
People and culture drove our success, say ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anchor Capital bemoans costly SA offshore forays
Companies
3.
Standard Bank SA CEO calls for consensus on ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Truworths, like others, rues its foray abroad
Companies
5.
Domino’s stores to be auctioned off
Companies

Related Articles

Argent feels tough economic conditions

Companies / Industrials

Results reveal true state of Argent

Companies / Mining

Investors appear unfazed by fall in Argent’s earnings

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.