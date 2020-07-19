Shares of rubber glove makers outpace Tesla’s

A low-tech stock trade is making Tesla’s dizzying rally look like an underperformance.

In Southeast Asia, makers of rubber gloves are attracting more investor fervour than even the electric cars and flame throwers of Elon Musk. Top Glove is up 389% this year in Kuala Lumpur, the most on the MSCI Asia Pacific index, while Supermax has leapt more than 1,000%, compared with Tesla’s 259%. That’s due to the boom in glove demand thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, aided by a short-selling ban in Malaysia until year end.

The meteoric rise has been unprecedented by Malaysian standards, with the top three glove makers adding about 109-billion ringgit, or about $26bn, in combined market value this year. More than $1 of every $10 invested in the nation’s stock market right now is a bet on gloves — a feat that makes the Southeast Asian nation a play on global hygiene, much like South Korea and Taiwan are for semiconductors. Top Glove resumed its rally on Friday even after the US moved to block imports from two of its units.

“The rally in glove makers reminds many of Tesla but the sector’s earnings outlook is more certain than that of Tesla,” said Ross Cameron, a fund manager at Northcape Capital, which overseas about $7bn in assets globally. The short-selling ban has made a minor contribution to the rally while “we expect the sector to report significantly more than 100% earnings growth next year”, he said.