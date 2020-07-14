Companies / Industrials

School closures squeeze Nutritional Holdings’ food volumes

14 July 2020 - 11:13 Karl Gernetsky
A healthy body and mind: Grade 3 pupils from Mdantsane’s Vulumzi Primary School enjoy a meal as part of the education department’s feeding scheme to make up for poor nutrition. Picture: MARNÉ ERASMUS
Nutritional Holdings, which makes and distributes dry foods aimed at lower-income consumers, is considering temporarily downsizing its operations as Covid-19 shutdowns affect school feeding schemes.

The supply of dry foods products to feeding schemes has been affected, the group said, adding it supported Covid-19 containment measures and remained committed to supply food during the lockdown.

Based on the reduced sales volumes due to the lockdown the group is considering “downsizing its operations temporarily while also making permanent adjustments to its administrative costs”.

Nutritional Holdings’ brands include Sun Gold and Super 8. The group had a market capitalisation of R137m on Tuesday morning, when its little-traded share was unmoved at 1c.

