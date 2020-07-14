Astral takes stake in poultry peer Quantum
Astral has taken a 6.42% stake in Quantum, citing a need to ensure its independence amid a scramble for shares by third parties
14 July 2020 - 17:24
Poultry producer Astral has taken a 6.42% stake in peer Quantum Foods, citing a need to protect its broiler supply due to possible takeover interest from other parties.
Quantum's share price has almost doubled over the past three months, amid a shake-up of its shareholding base that has raised questions about the future of SA's largest egg producer.
