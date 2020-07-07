Spanjaard reports profit drop amid supplier woes

Spanjaard, which manufactures and distributes lubricants and chemical products, reported a double-digit profit drop in its year to end-February, when it experienced some supply problems.

The group said a major gas supplier declared force majeure in July 2019, which affected the production of goods and subsequently resulted in the fulfilling of orders received from customers being delayed.

Force majeure is a legal defence that allows a company to avoid liability for failing to meet contractual obligations due to an unexpected event, and Spanjaard did not go into further detail.

Group profit fell 15% to R2.12m, while revenue dropped 2% to R123.73m.

The group's little-traded share was unchanged at R2 on Tuesday morning, giving it a market capitalisation of R16m.

