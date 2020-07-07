Companies / Industrials

Spanjaard reports profit drop amid supplier woes

Revenue in the group’s year to end-February fell slightly, with Spanjaard reporting disruptions in gas supply

07 July 2020 - 11:53 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Spanjaard, which manufactures and distributes lubricants and chemical products, reported a double-digit profit drop in its year to end-February, when it experienced some supply problems.

The group said a major gas supplier declared force majeure in July 2019, which affected the production of goods and subsequently resulted in the fulfilling of orders received from customers being delayed. 

Force majeure is a legal defence that allows a company to avoid liability for failing to meet contractual obligations due to an unexpected event, and Spanjaard did not go into further detail.

Group profit fell 15% to R2.12m, while revenue dropped 2% to R123.73m.

The group's little-traded share was unchanged at R2 on Tuesday morning, giving it a market capitalisation of R16m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Spanjaard slips into a loss after outsourcing distribution

Teething problems at warehousing operation weigh on the chemical and lubricants manufacturer
Companies
7 months ago

Booming exports boost Spanjaard’s sales

The manufacturer and distributor of lubricants and chemical products says full-year export sales surged 60%
Companies
1 year ago

Chemicals group Spanjaard plunges into loss

Profit fell more than 900%, export volumes declined, and revenue was flat following a decision to cut prices to improve competitiveness
Companies
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Edcon gets offer for parts of Edgars
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Allan Gray’s new investment chief unfazed by ...
Companies
3.
Good time to invest as MTN share price rebounds
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Steinhoff’s R170bn settlement target lifts shares
Companies
5.
Massmart looks to cut 1,800 jobs at Game stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Relaunched brand boosts Spanjaard

Companies / Trade & Industry

Spanjaard reveals slight drop in earnings

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.