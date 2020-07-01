Tesla becomes most valuable car company in the world

New York — Tesla engineered its latest coup on Wednesday, becoming the world's richest car company while two of Detroit's old guard, General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler, reported sagging vehicle sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Led by Elon Musk, Tesla has had its share of ups and downs, but shares have risen steadily since late 2019 as it met key production targets for its Model 3 car, with the vehicle maker topping Japan's Toyota in market valuation.

Tesla shares gained 5% to hit a new all-time high of $1,135, giving the company a valuation of about $206.5bn, compared with Toyota’s valuation of nearly $202bn, reports said.

Tesla said it produced about 103,000 vehicles — 15,390 Model S and X and 87,282 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the period ended March 31. In the same period, Toyota produced 2.4-million vehicles, reports said.​

The company still sells only a fraction of the cars of the "Big Three", yet it has captivated investors' imaginations as a bet on the future under charismatic leader Musk, who has challenged conventional wisdom on CEO comportment while also trying to shift the industry away from combustion vehicles and towards electric cars.

Meanwhile, the lower sales at two of Detroit's Big Three reflected the hit from coronavirus, which depressed demand for cars for part of the quarter and prompted a shutdown of US vehicle production.

Both GM and FCA pointed to improving sales trends later in the quarter, although GM also said the recent spike in US coronavirus cases added to uncertainty.

Cox Automotive has warned of the possibility of a "cruel summer" for motor sales as the US contends with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak and automakers struggle to replenish inventories.

Cox surveys indicated one third of potential car buyers planned to delay purchases "driven by general uncertainty in the market, civil unrest and continued unemployment concerns".

Demand up or down?

At GM, sales plunged 34% in the second quarter from the year-ago period to 492,484 vehicles, it said.

The vehicle giant, along with Ford and FCA, halted manufacturing for nearly two months at the height of the virus outbreak, but has returned to normal operating levels at most plants, GM said.

The company's press release alluded to "very lean" inventories of popular trucks and sport utility vehicles, where demand has been solid and increased notably in May and June.

"After falling into a deep recession in March, the US economy has begun to recover as it reopens," said GM chief economist Elaine Buckberg.

"Auto sales are benefiting from historically low interest rates that make now an attractive time to buy a vehicle for many customers. We expect continued sales recovery as businesses ramp back up, but recognise that the path forward may not be linear."