ArcelorMittal feels the heat from activists at AGM
Environmental justice groups confront the steelmaker, accusing it of ‘green’ transgressions and lack of transparency
30 June 2020 - 19:18
Steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) came under fire from non-governmental organisations at its shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday over its environmental transgressions and lack of transparency.
The tense 2020 annual general meeting (AGM) of Amsa, the country’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, follows a similarly fraught meeting last year as part of a growing trend at AGMs that has seen activists demanding accountability from corporates, particularly on environmental matters as climate change concerns grow.
