ArcelorMittal feels the heat from activists at AGM Environmental justice groups confront the steelmaker, accusing it of 'green' transgressions and lack of transparency

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) came under fire from non-governmental organisations at its shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday over its environmental transgressions and lack of transparency.

The tense 2020 annual general meeting (AGM) of Amsa, the country’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, follows a similarly fraught meeting last year as part of a growing trend at AGMs that has seen activists demanding accountability from corporates, particularly on environmental matters as climate change concerns grow.