Motus Holdings warns of profit drop due to Covid-19

Automotive group Motus, which imports and sells cars, warned of an up to 80% fall in profits for its year to end-June, but said vehicle sales were starting to improve in June.

The group, which is a distributor and retailer of accessories and aftermarket parts for out-of-warranty vehicles, said headline earnings per share (Heps) will fall by between 70% and 80% in its year to end-June.

Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA, stripping out exceptional items to give a better indication of underlying performance.

Motus was unbundled from Imperial Holdings and listed on the JSE in November 2018.

In SA new vehicle sales recorded a year-on-year decline of 98.4% in April and 68% in May 2020, the group said.

“As the economy transitioned to level 3 lockdown with dealerships allowed to resume operations, early indications suggest an improvement in vehicle sales in June 2020 compared to May 2020,” the update reads.

As a precaution Motus engaged with the funders during April 2020 to relax the debt covenants for the year to end-June reporting period.

Local and international syndicated funders have agreed to the relaxation with net debt to earnings before interest, depreciation, taxation and amortisation (ebitda) to be below 4.5 times, from three times.

The funders have agreed to the relaxation of the banking covenants until the next covenant reporting period, to end-December, on condition, among other things, that there are no major business acquisitions.

In morning trade the share price of Motus was down 2.85% to R30.03, having fallen 63.24% so far in 2020.

