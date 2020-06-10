ArcelorMittal to pay R3.64m fine to settle emissions violation

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal has agreed to pay a R3.64m fine to settle a dispute with the department of environment, forestry and fisheries.

The settlement follows just a year after charges were brought against the company by the department for violations of its atmospheric emissions licence at its Vanderbijlpark operations

The company’s Vanderbijlpark operations, home to one of the world's largest inland steel mills, has been a key source of concern for environmental justice groups that represent communities that have suffered the ill health effects of the pollution in the Vaal triangle.

ArcelorMittal SA said the matter was concluded on Wednesday, when a plea agreement between the prosecution and the company was accepted by the court. The agreement related to a charge of exceeding hydrogen sulphide (H2S) minimum emissions standards at its coke-making plant for the period January 1 2016 to December 31 2016.

The company was accordingly sentenced to a fine and ordered to pay R3.64m to the department.

“We have fully co-operated with the investigation and are pleased that the matter has been finalised, avoiding a lengthy and expensive trial which would not be in anyone’s interests,” Kobus Verster, CEO of ArcelorMittal SA, said.

“While we acknowledge that emissions at our Vanderbijlpark plant exceeded permissible H2S levels for a period of time in the past, steps were taken to address the problem but unfortunately the initiatives implemented did not adequately resolve the problem. Significant investment in a sustainable solution has subsequently been made, which was also acknowledged by the authorities”

ArcelorMittal said it was committed to focusing on, and continually improving, its social, economic, financial and environmental performance.

