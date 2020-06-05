Companies / Industrials

Metair approves investments as new vehicles to start in SA

The group’s board has approved a R900m investment programme, which includes building a new production facility in KwaZulu-Natal

05 June 2020 - 12:32 karl gernetzky
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
The electric vehicles produced as in-house projects by the Metair Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

The board of Metair, the manufacturer, distributor and retailer of batteries and automotive components, has approved a R900m capital investment programme as it gears up to benefit from a number of new vehicle types entering production in SA.

The group has secured key contracts over the next two to three years — notably contracts with Ford, which has invested heavily in SA in recent years.

Metair will be constructing a new manufacturing facility in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, and a new logistics facility in Silverton, Gauteng, the group said in a trading update.

The board’s approval of the R900m capital investment, including major investments in greenfield facilities, will create about 3,300 jobs, the group said.

Even before Covid-19 hit, vehicle production volumes for 2020 were forecast to be static or slightly down, but the group said it is optimistic about the next three years, having secured contracts with Mercedes-Benz, as well as for new Nissan, Volkswagen and Isuzu models.

In addition to Metair’s Hesto Harnesses, which will be the largest beneficiary supplying a wide range of wire harnesses, a number of other subsidiaries will support Ford, including Unitrade, Automould and Lumotech, supplying a variety of wires, plastic and chrome-plated parts, as well as headlights and tail lights.

“Securing Ford as a major customer is a critical step in ensuring the long- term growth and sustainability of the automotive components bertical business,” the group said in a statement.

“The board remains cognisant of the company’s solvency and liquidity ratios in the current operating environment and will therefore closely monitor and review actual capital commitment and optimal timing requirements.”

In afternoon trade on Friday, Metair’s share price was up 1.6% to R16.70, having fallen about 27% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Metair: Well-placed for the demands of the future

The shares provide not only a rand hedge but also exposure to a combination of steady ‘old world’ and high-growth ‘new world’ technologies
Companies
1 week ago

Metair says labour environment fragile amid partial return to work

The group is resuming operations in SA with a 50% workforce participation rate
Companies
3 weeks ago

Adcorp’s trading update adds to Value Capital’s misery

Share price of group that was once a powerhouse in human resourcing and research has lost more than 80% of its market value
Companies
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
PIC ups its stake in Woolworths
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
WBHO weighs offer to buy one of its big revenue ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Clicks to appeal against court ruling that it ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Dispute over the sale of Tongaat’s starch ...
Companies
5.
PIC boosting Woolworths stake ‘a sign of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Metair says labour environment fragile amid partial return to work

Companies / Industrials

Metair postpones dividend as Covid-19 hits profits

Companies / Industrials

Metair optimistic as new vehicle types enter production

Companies / Industrials

Metair may start splitting up by the end of this year

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.