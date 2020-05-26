Companies / Industrials Afrimat sets sights on anthracite as Demaneng deal pays off The group’s Demaneng mine has been generating cash due to high iron ore prices, and Afrimat is eyeing bargain opportunities BL PREMIUM

Building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat, which has recently seen a healthy profit bump from its Demaneng Iron Ore mine, has set its sights on anthracite producer Unicorn Capital Partners.

Afrimat intends to issue about three-million new shares, worth about R90m as of Tuesday morning, to acquire the shares in Unicorn it doesn't already own.