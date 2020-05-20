Companies / Industrials

Esor to delist from JSE on June 22

Esor joins Group Five in delisting from the local bourse

20 May 2020 - 13:58 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC

Civil engineering and construction group Esor is set to delist from the JSE on June 22, joining peer Group Five in leaving the local bourse next month.

Subsidiary Esor Construction went into business rescue in August 2018 after suffering losses on a number of contracts. The group also cited a failure to get new contracts as state infrastructure spending slowed.

Esor said on Wednesday that it is no longer able to comply with JSE listing requirements, including being unable to release audited financial results.

The group’s business rescue practitioners informed stakeholders in a meeting in February that attempts to find an investor had been unsuccessful, and that “considering the current economic environment is not foreseen soon”, the statement read.

The group had appointed practitioners Hans Klopper and Dawie van der Merwe of BDO Business Restructuring.

Esor listed on the JSE in 2006, and transferred to its main board in 2009, according to information on its website.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Fighting for survival, local cement producers lobby for protection

Local cement companies have applied for designation so that product used in government projects is sourced locally
Companies
6 months ago

Raubex says full-year earnings have plunged

The company said its ‘rightsizing‘ programme continued in the second half of the year ‘to further reduce capacity in line with the current low level ...
Companies
1 year ago

Behind Group Five’s fall from grace to business rescue

The struggling construction group has gone into business rescue and suspended JSE listing
Companies
1 year ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Edcon is worth saving, say business rescuers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Virus-hit Massmart to seek rental relief and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Banks ‘taking a bigger hit’ than in global ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
MultiChoice gives customers access to free online ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Denel unable to pay staff in May as it fights to ...
Companies

Related Articles

Group Five to delist from JSE after 46 years

Companies / Industrials

Fighting for survival, local cement producers lobby for protection

Companies / Industrials

Business rescue: the story of Basil Read and Group Five

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.