Companies / Industrials

Aveng says it may benefit as states rolls out Covid-19 stimulus

The group says it geographic diversity, and that it has a number of government contracts, should help offset the effects of the pandemic

14 May 2020 - 11:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/APICHART THODRAT
Picture: 123RF/APICHART THODRAT

Embattled infrastructure and mining group Aveng, whose share price has fallen more than 99% over the past three years, says it may benefit from a number of new government contracts as countries attempt to offset the economic effects of Covid-19 through stimulus.

McConnell Dowell, the group’s Australian specialist infrastructure contractor, has a current order book of A$1.9bn (R22.8bn), representing growth of 47% since the end of December, the group said on Thursday, and could be set to benefit from a slew of new tenders.

The geographic diversity of the projects should help, given that many countries have implemented Covid-19 lockdown measures, and a high proportion of government contracts should further reduce risks related to contracts falling through, the group said.

“These projects will very likely form an integral part of the stimulus packages and recovery efforts that the respective governments will implement as they emerge from lockdown restrictions,” Aveng said.

In addition to the secured orders, McConnell Dowell has in excess of A$1.2bn of tenders under evaluation, pending contract award. Tender volumes are expected to increase further over the coming months, particularly in support of stimulus packages as economies enter a post-lockdown period, the group said.

It is too soon to assess the financial effects of the coronavirus, however, and liquidity and cash-flow management in the SA market remains a key risk to the group, Aveng said.

“Management continues to monitor the liquidity position and engage constructively with banks and other stakeholders as appropriate,” the group said.

Moolmans, which is one of Africa’s largest open-cut mining contractors, recommenced full operations at the majority of its contracts following SA’s move to a level-4 lockdown, the group said. Despite the disruption caused, Moolmans continues to actively pursue a number of opportunities for new work during the pandemic.

Aveng was once one of SA’s largest construction firms, but has been hit by a slowdown in SA infrastructure spending, and has been on the receiving end of fines related to collusive practices.

In late morning trade on Thursday, Aveng’s share price was unchanged at 2c, giving it a market capitalisation of R388m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Embattled Aveng’s Grinaker-LTA Ground Engineering sale falls through

The construction company says the buyer of the asset could not raise the required R7.5m
Companies
5 months ago

Aveng and developer at loggerheads over Sandton skyscraper

Property company Seventy Five on Maude  terminates Aveng’s contract to build Africa’s tallest building
Companies
4 months ago

Aveng Grinaker-LTA Ground Engineering sale falls through

The construction company says the buyer of the asset could not raise the required R7.5m
Companies
5 months ago

Aveng tips Moolmans for recovery by year-end

The embattled construction group says its specialised mining subsidiary Moolmans returned to profitability in the quarter to end-September
Companies
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Spur to cut staff’s salaries and work weeks from ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
EOH to guarantee Mthombo’s R2.9bn debts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani reiterates SA thermal ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Car dealers allowed to open their doors again
Companies
5.
Spur to approach banks for precautionary lifeline ...
Companies

Related Articles

Aveng: Finding its mojo again

Money & Investing

Group Five to delist from JSE after 46 years

Companies / Industrials

Moolmans and McConnell Dowell help Aveng shrink losses

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.