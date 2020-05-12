The future is not apocalyptic, says Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun

New York — Boeing’s medium-term production pipeline remains stable despite the dire state of the airline industry in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Calhoun was asked on NBC’s Today show whether he foresaw additional job cuts after the company announced last month it was trimming its headcount by 10%.

“We really do believe there’s stability in there,” Calhoun said of the company’s “medium-term” production outlook, roughly three years. The interview was taped on Monday.

After shutting down plane production in late March, Boeing has resumed manufacturing of most commercial aircraft while employing social distancing and other safety measures to combat Covid-19 outbreaks.