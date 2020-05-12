Companies / Industrials

The future is not apocalyptic, says Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun

Calhoun describes the aircraft maker’s production pipeline for the next three years as stable

12 May 2020 - 16:55 agency staff
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP

New York — Boeing’s medium-term production pipeline remains stable despite the dire state of the airline industry in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said in an interview broadcast on Tuesday.

Calhoun was asked on NBC’s Today show whether he foresaw additional job cuts after the company announced last month it was trimming its headcount by 10%.

“We really do believe there’s stability in there,” Calhoun said of the company’s “medium-term” production outlook, roughly three years. The interview was taped on Monday.

After shutting down plane production in late March, Boeing has resumed manufacturing of most commercial aircraft while employing social distancing and other safety measures to combat Covid-19 outbreaks.

The airline industry has been devastated by plunging demand in the wake of government shutdown orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Most US states are beginning to lift those orders, but airlines have said it will be at least a few years before travel normalises. Despite those problems, Calhoun expressed confidence in a long-term recovery.

“Apocalyptic does actually accurately describe the moment,” Calhoun said. “I don’t think it describes the recovery, and I don’t think it describes medium or long term for [the] airline industry or aviation in general.”

Calhoun said it was “most likely” that a major US airline will go out of business.

“You know something will happen in September,” Calhoun said. “Traffic levels will not be back to 100%, they won’t even be back to 25%. Maybe by the end of the year, we approach 50%.”

AFP

Note to Bhatia: now is not a good time to buy another airline

Rahul Bhatia is evaluating data and considering a bid for Virgin Australia Holdings; he shouldn’t, writes David Fickling
Opinion
5 hours ago

Emirates to raise debt to help it through pandemic slump

Recovery in travel is at least 18 months away, airline says, warning it may have to take tougher measures
Companies
1 day ago

Avianca airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus

Latin America's second-biggest airline folds after Colombia's government declines to help
Companies
1 day ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Social distancing for airlines a flight of fantasy

Most airlines would need to jack up ticket prices threefold to accommodate on-board measures
Opinion
1 day ago

SA’s aviation sector fastens its seat belt

If a successful airline like Comair needs help, they all do, and they want the government to show them the money
Business
2 days ago

Most read

1.
An oversupply of residential property is on the ...
Companies / Property
2.
Group Five to delist from JSE after 46 years
Companies / Industrials
3.
EXCLUSIVE: Vedanta’s Deshnee Naidoo eyes a mining ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Vodacom caught between surging demand and ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Pick n Pay defers R850m dividend as Covid-19 bites
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.