Companies / Industrials

Group Five to delist from JSE on June 15

The embattled construction group has been in business rescue since March 2019, and has been in the process of winding down the business

11 May 2020 - 13:19 karl gernetzky
Group Five is in business rescue. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Group Five is in business rescue. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Construction company Group Five is set to delist from the JSE on June 15, having spent more than a year in business rescue.

Group Five and subsidiary Group Five Construction have been in business rescue since March 2019, after they experienced financial problems due to a lack of contracts. The sector has been hit by a slowdown in government infrastructure spending, and generally weak economic conditions in SA.

The company’s creditors overwhelmingly voted in favour of the rescue plan on September 11, paving the way for business rescue practitioners Dave Lake and Peter van den Steen to wind down the group through the sale of assets, as well as delist the group.

In the April monthly update from the business rescue practitioners, Lake and Van Den Steen noted that the Covid-19 outbreak had delayed the rescue process.

“Our disposal counterparties are, in many instances, unable or unwilling to complete transactions during this time of local and global uncertainty,” the business rescue practitioners said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

LETTER: Construction obstruction

The level 4 lockdown rules only allowing public works projects do not make sense
Opinion
5 days ago

Construction slump continues, index shows

Investment in fixed assets hits its lowest level since 2013, according to the Afrimat index
Companies
1 month ago

WBHO battens down the hatches by withholding dividends

Group expects the 21-day lockdown that starts at midnight on Thursday to affect its SA operations
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
An oversupply of residential property is on the ...
Companies / Property
2.
Dis-Chem argues it acted within the law in hiking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Wealth manager Citadel warns against panic selling
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Listed property the worst investment in 2020 by a ...
Companies / Property
5.
Vodacom to pay R7.5bn final dividend as profits ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Covid-19 stalls Group Five’s business rescue

Companies / Property

Edcon succumbs as Covid-19 brings premature end to Pattison’s rescue act

Companies

Phumelela in talks to raise R300m to avert collapse amid horse-racing ban

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.