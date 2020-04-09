Companies / Industrials

Afrimat gets profit boost from Demaneng iron ore mine

The group expects headline earnings per share in its year to end-February to rise as much as 58%

09 April 2020 - 10:47 karl gernetzky
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth Picture: DARYN WOOD

Building materials and industrial minerals group Afrimat expects profit to rise by as much as a half in its year to end-February, partially due to the contribution from its Demaneng iron ore mine in the Northern Cape.

The group said in a trading update it expects headline earnings per share (heps) to rise by between 38% and 58% from the prior period’s 234.1c, also reporting strong growth in its industrial minerals business. This business includes the production of agricultural lime, which is used to reduce soil acidity.

Heps is a widely used profit measure in SA which strips out exceptional items to give a better indication of the underlying performance of a business.

“Afrimat experienced a stable performance in the construction materials segment, strong growth from the industrial minerals businesses and a healthy contribution from the Demaneng iron ore mine,” the group said.

Afrimat had benefited from rising iron ore prices in 2019, and Demaneng produces high-grade ore. Afrimat acquired the mine, then known as Diro Iron Ore, in 2016 for R400m.

In morning trade on Thursday Afrimat’s share price was up 6.12% to R26, having fallen 21.66% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rise in Q3 construction activity stokes optimism

Construction sector records its best performance since June 2018, raising hopes of recovery
Companies
4 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Sephaku worth a second glance?

So is Sephaku worth a look? Cement is hardly the solid investment of yesteryear
Opinion
2 months ago

Afrimat’s construction index lifts in third quarter

The index, compiled by economist Roelof Botha, has finally seen a reversal of a four-quarter trend of decline
Companies
4 months ago

Afrimat defies construction slump

The open-pit mining company reaps benefits of diversifying into bulk commodities
Companies
5 months ago

Most read

1.
MTN launches lower priced data bundles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard Bank to pay dividends in April
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
5.
Nedbank to pay declared dividend in April
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face permanent damage’

Companies / Mining

Afrimat joins Kumba in restarting limited iron ore mining and sales

Companies / Mining

Construction slump continues, index shows

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.