Ford Southern Africa to make medical face shields to fight Covid-19

The company had already announced a temporary shutdown because of collapsing demand in export markets which account for more than half of Silverton’s production.

“With SA on lockdown and our plant not operating at the moment, we felt it was essential to use our manufacturing capacity and expertise to contribute to efforts to contain Covid-19,” said Ford operations head Ockert Berry.

Ford has started producing a first batch of 57,000 face shields, which protect the wearer’s eyes, nose and mouth. It hopes eventually to manufacture at least 500,000. To do this, however, it says it will need support from components suppliers and other partners.