Sappi in strong cash position to weather Covid-19 crisis

Shares in Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, rose more than 18% on Monday as the company said it is in a good cash position to weather the Covid-19 crisis.

Shares in Sappi ended the day at R22.88, giving the company a market capitalisation of R12.54bn.

SA has been on a nationwide lockdown from Friday until mid-April as part of efforts to curb local transmission of the coronavirus.

Sappi said its current liquidity headroom “is strong,” with cash deposits in excess of $200m and two undrawn revolving credit facilities of about $640m.

The company said in light of the uncertainty regarding future trading conditions, “we have been in negotiations with the consortium of banks that provide Sappi’s European bank facilities that are subject to financial covenants.”

It said had received strong support from the banking group and that the consortium had agreed to suspend covenant measurement in principle for four quarters from June 2020 to March 2021, subject to completing the required documentation.

With a primary focus on liquidity and cash flow, Sappi has implemented cost-saving measures across its operations, cutting non-essential capital expenditure and applying measures to optimise working capital.

Last week, the company said it has halted its R2.7bn expansion project at its Saiccor mill in KwaZulu-Natal because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It had declared force majeure, which is a legal defence that allows it to avoid liability for failing to meet contractual obligations due to an unexpected event. The group has informed suppliers and contractors of its decision to cease work, and the expansion project is undergoing a controlled shutdown.

The project is 65% complete and materially on track, the group said in a statement.

On Monday, the company said all its production, warehousing and distribution facilities are fully operational. However, the Condino mill, located in Italy, was temporarily shut last week.

“As governments step up efforts to contain and control the spread of Covid-19 there may be future interruptions, but encouragingly, there has been minimal disruption thus far,” said Sappi. “In this regard many of our products are required by the sectors ensuring food security and hygiene supplies.”

Sappi said the pandemic has to date not had a material impact on profitability. However, “the actions taken by governments across the world to reduce the spread of the virus have created significant uncertainty in our markets.” The closure of many clothing retailers across the world will have a substantial impact on demand for textiles, and consequently dissolving pulp, it said.

“Order activity for graphic paper has slowed markedly. The packaging segment, with much of our volumes sold into the food industry, should be more resilient during the crisis. Lower oil prices will provide some input cost relief, while the weaker rand to dollar exchange rate benefits the South African business,” the company said.

“We have not experienced any meaningful disruption to inbound or outbound logistics, nor shortage of key raw materials. However, as shutdowns spread across different countries and industries, supply of key raw materials may become affected.”

Tough times may be ahead as Sappi has received separate notifications of the intention to reduce dissolving pulp purchase volumes from some major customers in relation to their contractual volume commitments in the coming quarter. Dissolving pulp sales volumes are therefore expected to reduce materially in the period April to June 2020, the company said.

All said, the potential impact cannot be estimated reliably due to uncertainty regarding the duration and magnitude of the effects on the global economy arising from Covid-19 and various governments’ responses, said Sappi.

