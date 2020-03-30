Companies / Industrials

Nampak says lenders have relaxed debt covenants

The packaging manufacturer says it is at risk due to the weakening rand

30 March 2020 - 13:15 karl gernetzky
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAYAL
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUMIT DAYAL

Nampak has agreed to new terms with lenders due to the threat posed by a weaker rand, which breached R18/$ for the first time on Monday.

Africa's largest diversified packaging manufacturer's net debt to earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) has been relaxed to 3.5 times from three times, with effect for its six months to end-March, due to the threat of a weaker rand and delays from proceeds from recent sales of assets.

The group had about R5.7bn in net borrowings as of its year to end-September, and is using recent sales to focus on its dollar-denominated debt, payments of which are under threat from a weaker rand.

The group's debt levels compare unfavourably with its market capitalisation of R848m as of Monday morning.

Nampak said in September that it had agreed to sell its glass business to Isanti Glass 1, an entity made up of a black-owned investment company and a local subsidiary of beer-maker AB InBev, for about R1.5bn. This is scheduled be received on March 31.

The group has also sold its Cartons Nigeria, and proceeds of €29m (about R572m) had been received offshore, the group said.

In afternoon trade on Monday, Nampak's share price was up 0.81% to R1.24, having lost 81.84% of its value so far in 2020. Over the same period of time, the JSE has fallen about 24%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Nampak’s accounting coffin: where bad deals die

Nampak was once one of the JSE’s bluest of blue chips. The way it does its accounts may explain its fall from grace
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Nampak says tribunal has approved sale of its glass business

The Competition Tribunal has given approval for the packaging manufacturer to sell its glass business, subject to conditions
Companies
1 month ago

Nampak appoints new CEO as Andre de Ruyter heads for Eskom

Former chartered accountant Erik Smuts has been with the packaging company since 1997
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa unveils plan to assist clients facing ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
JSE to help property stocks keep their Reits ...
Companies / Property
3.
Coal exporters follow terminal in declaring force ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Cosatu wants PIC to save Edcon by asking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Rebosis Property Fund gets another lifeline from ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Nampak pins hopes on Zim monetary changes

Companies / Industrials

WATCH: Nampak celebrates being listed on the JSE for 50 years

Companies

WATCH: Nampak on upbeat manufacturing data

Companies / Trade & Industry

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.