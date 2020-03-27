Companies / Industrials

KAP Industrial expects oil price slump and Covid-19 to hit profits

The group produces polymers that are used in the production of a variety of plastic products, which has already been under pressure from oversupply

27 March 2020 - 09:58 karl gernetzky
KAP has in recent years trimmed its consumer-facing interests down to coach lines Citiliner and Greyhound. Picture: SUPPLIED
KAP Industrial, which has automotive, chemicals and logistics businesses, expects profits to fall by more than a fifth as it grapples with a collapse in the oil price and the Covid-19 outbreak.

The group said it continued to battle with global oversupply of the plastic used for among other things bottled water, with a recent slump in the oil price expected to add further pressure.

The price of Brent crude oil has fallen about 60% so far in 2020, hit by reduced travel and economic disruption as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and an oil dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Oil is a key input in plastics manufacturing, and therefore the prices of plastics often track the oil price.

The group said headline earnings per share — a widely used profit measure in SA that strips out once off items — was expected to fall by at least 20% in its year to end-June, but would issue a more detailed trading update later.

“In these uncertain and dynamic times, the group’s focus is to conserve cash resources by limiting all unnecessary operational expenses, reprioritizing initiatives and deferring non-critical capital projects,” KAP said.

In morning trade KAP’s share price was down 1.72% to R1.71, having fallen almost 60% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

