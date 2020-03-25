Companies / Industrials

WBHO withdraws dividend payment due to Covid-19

About R48m in dividends was due to be paid in April, but the company is now seeking to preserve its cash reserves

25 March 2020 - 13:28 karl gernetzky
Picture: SOWETAN
Picture: SOWETAN

Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) has withdrawn R48m in dividend payments to shareholders to preserve cash reserves amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A dividend of 80c per share was due to be paid on April 20, but the company expects the 21-day lockdown that starts at midnight on Thursday to affect its SA operations.

“The board will continue to monitor the impact of Covid-19 on the company’s operations and remains committed to consider the continuation of the dividend history in future financial periods, once circumstances permit,” the group said.

The group had returned to paying dividends for its half-year to end-December, saying new business in the Western and Eastern Cape offset further contraction in Gauteng's building market.

In early afternoon trade on Wednesday, WBHO’s share price was down 1.65% to R79.11, having fallen 42.72% so far in 2020. Over the same period of time, the JSE has lost 24.39%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WBHO returns to paying dividends

Construction group’s profit surges on improved revenue at its SA, Australian and UK operations
Companies
3 weeks ago

WBHO suffers more losses in Australia

The contractor has made provision for A$20m in the troubled Western Roads Upgrade project
Companies
3 weeks ago

WBHO warns that much-needed skills have been lost in destruction of building sector

Lack of capacity and skills could hamper the sector’s ability to carry out public sector infrastructure projects, says CEO Louwtjie Nel
Companies
6 months ago

