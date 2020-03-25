Companies / Industrials

Sappi declares force majeure at its Vulindlela expansion project

The group has informed contractors and suppliers of the controlled shutdown as SA prepares to start a 21-day lockdown

25 March 2020 - 08:43 karl gernetzky
Storage towers at Sappi’s Ngodwana wood mill in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Storage towers at Sappi’s Ngodwana wood mill in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, has declared force majeure at its expansion and upgrade project at the Saiccor Mill in KwaZulu-Natal.

A force-majeure notice is a legal defence that allows it to avoid liability for failing to meet contractual obligations due to an unexpected event.

Sappi said in 2018 the Vulindlela project included a R2.7bn investment in new capacity at Saiccor, and a planned R5bn investment over five years in various continuous improvement initiatives and upgrade projects. At the peak of the project, there would be between 2,500 and 2,800 contractors on site at any one time.

The group has informed suppliers and contractors of its decision to cease work, and the expansion project is undergoing a controlled shutdown. The project is 65% complete and materially on track, the group said.

“Sappi does not expect any material cost increases from the declaration of force majeure and future cash flows will be aligned to the revised project timelines,” the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil prices up on weak demand and Covid-19 US stimulus package

Crude demand outlook is still low due to travel and commerce restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic
Markets
22 hours ago

Airlines could lose $252bn in revenue from the coronavirus pandemic

The anticipated hit is more than double the decline suggested by Iata earlier in March, reflecting the steep downward spiral of many airlines
Companies
16 hours ago

Firms investigated for Covid-19 profiteering

Fines and prison terms are in the offing for companies cashing in on the coronavirus
National
21 hours ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Who dares in Sasol might win
Companies
2.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
3.
Eskom-supplier South32 seeks clarity on lockdown
Companies / Energy
4.
SA mines to close for three weeks in Covid-19 ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Banks step up to help customers take coronavirus ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force majeure shock

Companies / Mining

Covid-19 likely to cause many force majeure terminations of contract

Opinion

Lasher lands multimillion-rand order as virus shutters China’s factories

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.