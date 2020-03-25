Sappi declares force majeure at its Vulindlela expansion project

Sappi, the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, has declared force majeure at its expansion and upgrade project at the Saiccor Mill in KwaZulu-Natal.

A force-majeure notice is a legal defence that allows it to avoid liability for failing to meet contractual obligations due to an unexpected event.

Sappi said in 2018 the Vulindlela project included a R2.7bn investment in new capacity at Saiccor, and a planned R5bn investment over five years in various continuous improvement initiatives and upgrade projects. At the peak of the project, there would be between 2,500 and 2,800 contractors on site at any one time.

The group has informed suppliers and contractors of its decision to cease work, and the expansion project is undergoing a controlled shutdown. The project is 65% complete and materially on track, the group said.

“Sappi does not expect any material cost increases from the declaration of force majeure and future cash flows will be aligned to the revised project timelines,” the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za