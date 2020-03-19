Companies / Industrials

Pressure on small businesses hits Caxton’s profit

A decline in advertising resulted in profits falling by almost a fifth in the half-year to end-December

19 March 2020 - 08:27 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO
Picture: 123RF/OLEGDUDKO

Printing and publishing group Caxton says SA’s weak economy is putting pressure on small businesses, with a fall-off in advertising resulting in profits falling by almost a fifth in its half-year to end-December.

The group said the demand for daily and weekly newspapers continues to drop, while increases in raw material prices in certain markets could not be recovered from customers, given SA’s weak economy.

The group profit after taxation declined by 18.1% to R175.5m, though finance revenue increased due to dividends from Novus. Caxton took a 5% stake in the printing group in 2018.

Pressure due to SA’s weak economy was particularly evident in its newspaper publishing and printing business, Caxton said, where small businesses were “struggling to survive”. 

“In contrast, the national advertising market held up relatively well when considering the difficult retailer environment,” the group said.

Caxton said on Thursday that it had a healthy balance sheet. However, in the absence of revenue growth, profits were expected to remain under pressure. ​

The group was seeking to manage its operations as tightly as possible.

“Staff costs and other overheads are essentially flat year on year, which is a commendable performance, especially in the face of large energy cost increases,” the group said.

Caxton said it had initiated an energy-cost review with an outside consultant, which had resulted in savings.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Tough operating environment weighs on Caxton

Profit for the year to end-June fell 12.4% to R355m, with the company reporting higher input and impairment costs
Companies
5 months ago

No luck for Novus as it looks ripe for takeover

During financial 2019, bank overdrafts and call loans increased almost six-fold to R174.5m
Companies
4 months ago

Caxton: Still printing money

Caxton is a value-laden and conservatively managed counter that has more upside potential than downside risk
Companies
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Senior Comair executives depart
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Hotel introduces isolation rooms in response to ...
Companies / Property
3.
Sasol drops again after unveiling plan to tap ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Retailers move to end panic buying with customer ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Sasol’s R33bn rights issue waits in the wings
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Media magnate William Kirsh opposes Cognition-Caxton deal

Companies / Trade & Industry

Caxton to lift stake in Cognition to almost 80%

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Caxton and Independent Media the latest to agree to collusion penalties

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.