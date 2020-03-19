Pressure on small businesses hits Caxton’s profit

Printing and publishing group Caxton says SA’s weak economy is putting pressure on small businesses, with a fall-off in advertising resulting in profits falling by almost a fifth in its half-year to end-December.

The group said the demand for daily and weekly newspapers continues to drop, while increases in raw material prices in certain markets could not be recovered from customers, given SA’s weak economy.

The group profit after taxation declined by 18.1% to R175.5m, though finance revenue increased due to dividends from Novus. Caxton took a 5% stake in the printing group in 2018.

Pressure due to SA’s weak economy was particularly evident in its newspaper publishing and printing business, Caxton said, where small businesses were “struggling to survive”.

“In contrast, the national advertising market held up relatively well when considering the difficult retailer environment,” the group said.

Caxton said on Thursday that it had a healthy balance sheet. However, in the absence of revenue growth, profits were expected to remain under pressure. ​

The group was seeking to manage its operations as tightly as possible.

“Staff costs and other overheads are essentially flat year on year, which is a commendable performance, especially in the face of large energy cost increases,” the group said.

Caxton said it had initiated an energy-cost review with an outside consultant, which had resulted in savings.

