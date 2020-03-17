Companies / Industrials

Mondi appoints Phillip Yea as chair

17 March 2020 - 10:06 karl gernetzky
Mondi Kraft paper production. Picture: SUPPLIED
Paper and packaging group Mondi has appointed Phillip Yea as chair with effect from May. He replaces David Williams who spent more than a decade in the position.

Williams had said in March 2019 he would retire, having been appointed to the board in May 2007, and as joint chair in August 2009.

Yea was a previous CEO of private equity group 3i and FD of distiller Diageo.

Yea graduated with an MA in modern languages from Oxford University, and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, Mondi said on Tuesday.

He has held a number of non-executive roles, including senior independent director at Vodafone Group and Computacenter,  as well as chair at Greene King and bwin.party digital entertainment.

“I would like to take the opportunity, on behalf of the Mondi board, to thank David for his immense contribution to Mondi since its listing in 2007,” said Mondi senior independent director Stephen Harris.

In morning trade on Tuesday Mondi’s share price was up 3.93% to R260.98, having fallen by about a fifth so far in 2020.

