PSV Holdings enters business rescue

Alt X listed engineering company PSV Holdings has entered business rescue, a move that comes after a proposal to issue new shares to raise equity was rejected by shareholders in 2019.

PSV had said in February it was considering its options for recapitalising and restructuring the business, having said previously SA's weak economy had particularly weighed upon the gas sector.

The industrial holding company has two operating segments, including industrial supplies such as steel and piping, and specialised services, such as cryogenic and gas systems.

It had reported a steep decline in profits for specialised services during its half year to end-August, citing lower production, high fixed costs and a distressed economic environment.

The group reported then that its loss had more than doubled to R7.7m, with the company's total liabilities rising to R95.23m at the end of August, from R76.04m in the prior comparative period.

The share price of PSV, which has a market capitalisation of R94m, was unchanged at 23c on Monday afternoon. The group's share price has fallen 37.84% over the past two years.

