Companies / Industrials

PSV Holdings enters business rescue

A proposal to issue shares in a rights offer was rejected by shareholders in 2019

16 March 2020 - 13:45 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/ RATCHAPOL YINDEESUK
Picture: 123RF/ RATCHAPOL YINDEESUK

Alt X listed engineering company PSV Holdings has entered business rescue, a move that comes after a proposal to issue new shares to raise equity was rejected by shareholders in 2019.

PSV had said in February it was considering its options for recapitalising and restructuring the business, having said previously SA's weak economy had particularly weighed upon the gas sector.

The industrial holding company has two operating segments, including industrial supplies such as steel and piping, and specialised services, such as cryogenic and gas systems.

It had reported a steep decline in profits for specialised services  during its half year to end-August, citing lower production, high fixed costs and a distressed economic environment.

The group reported then that its loss had more than doubled to R7.7m, with the company's total liabilities rising to R95.23m at the end of August, from R76.04m in the prior comparative period.

The share price of PSV, which has a market capitalisation of R94m, was unchanged at 23c on Monday afternoon. The group's share price has fallen 37.84% over the past two years.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Empowerment partner ‘would help lift PSV profit’

CEO Albie da Silva is confident the company can secure a successfully funded B-BBEE equity partner
Companies
2 years ago

PSV shifts focus to profitable products

Industrial engineering company’s financial results for the six months to August show revenue rose 65.7%
Companies
7 years ago

PSV Holdings lifts earnings

Industrial engineering holding company reports diluted headline earnings per share of 1.99c for six months ended August
Companies
6 years ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Absa and Balwin launch green home loan
Companies / Property
2.
Telkom share price plunges as it plans to spend ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
New doors and old Gates: Microsoft co-founder ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasol jumps as much as 50% as oil price recovers ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Taste to liquidate Domino’s after talks with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Boardroom coup: engineering chaos at PSV Holdings

News & Fox

PSV soars 15.79% on news of earnings rise in single day

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.