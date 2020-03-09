Consolidated Infrastructure Group restructures debt

Listed infrastructure company Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CIG) has converted R613m of its short-term debt to a long-term facility following an agreement with its lenders.

CIG, whose portfolio spans power, building materials, oil and gas and rail, said the restructuring of the debt would allow it to focus on the turnaround of wholly-owned subsidiary Consolidated Power Projects (Conco).

Conco, a power infrastructure company that is the main driver of CIG’s financial performance, has been struggling due to lower-than-expected new contracts.

In February 2018, CIG said it had entered into an extended waiver and debt standstill agreement with its debt holders as a result of a breach of funding covenants.

The company, which has operations in SA, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, on Monday said it has been in talks with its lenders for the restructuring of its short-term debt into “a longer, more sustainable debt structure”.

CIG said the restructuring of the debt has resulted in the conversion of the R613m to a term debt, which is a loan with a set payment schedule over several months or years.

The company has issued bonds worth R924m under a domestic medium-term note programme. “The R924m is reflected as short-term in nature and reflected as current liabilities in the annual financial statements dated 31 December 2019,” CIG said.

In 2019, CIG changed its year-end from August to December to align the company’s financial reporting with that of its major shareholder, Fairfax Africa.

“This term loan has resulted in an agreement with bondholders on terms acceptable to all parties and allows the company to now focus its attention on its portfolio of businesses with a particular focus on the successful turnaround at Conco, which is critical to its success,” CIG said.

