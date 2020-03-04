Companies / Industrials

Afrox ups dividend by almost a third as it recovers from writedowns

The gas supplier raised its dividend per share 31.2% to 101c, having faced restructuring costs and equipment writedowns in the prior period

04 March 2020 - 08:36 karl gernetzky
Picture: RUSSEL BRAND
Afrox, a supplier of gases and welding products, raised its dividend for the year to end-December by almost a third as it recovers from writedowns of faulty equipment.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest supplier of gases, welding and safety products, raised its total dividend 31.2% to 101c, reporting a 38.7% rise in profit for the year to R634m.

In 2018, the group had make R55m provision for impairment of certain facilities and another R52m for restructuring. The group had said at the time it had written down two air separation units that had repeatedly broken down.

The group said on Wednesday load-shedding and SA’s weak economy continued to weigh on the group, saying no significant turnaround was expected in the short term.

Revenue at its atmospheric gas division rose 7.9% to R2.88bn, with the company reporting higher volumes of liquid oxygen.

In April 2019, Afrox announced that it had won the R1bn health care contract to supply gases to the country’s public hospitals for five years. In terms of the contract, Afrox will supply more than 400 hospitals and 1,600 clinics across SA.

With Siseko Njobeni

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

 

