Companies / Industrials

Raubex sells property interests for R383m

The company has sold off its properties held in a subsidiary, after deciding they are non-core assets

28 February 2020 - 11:12 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/WASTE SOUL
Picture: 123RF/WASTE SOUL

Infrastructure development group Raubex has sold off its property interests for R383m to private equity firm Acorn Black Investments (ABI).

Raubex’s subsidiary, Raubex Property Investments, has a commercial and residential property portfolio that the group has designated as non-core assets.

Raubex will realise profit of R56.7m on the disposal after tax. The company had not previously received profit from its subsidiary, as rental income of R32.5m had been used, in toto, to pay off interest costs of the subsidiary’s debt.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen the cash reserves of the company, Raubex said.

The properties were leased to various Raubex subsidiaries, as well as third parties, and after the disposal Raubex will enter into a 12-year, triple-net lease with ABI based on an 8.75% yield.

Triple-net leases require the tenant to pay all the expenses of the property, such as maintenance, insurance and real estate tax.

ABI is a black woman-owned private equity group, which targets investments in the healthcare, education, services and property sectors.

In morning trade on Friday, Raubex’s share price had fallen 2% to R21.07, having risen 17.06% over the past 12 months. The company had a market capitalisation of R3.8bn on Friday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Raubex laments road building sector’s bumpiest conditions in decades

Construction group flags lack of work and violent community unrest affecting a number of sites as causing an unfavourable operating environment
Companies
9 months ago

Raubex says full-year earnings have plunged

The company said its ‘rightsizing‘ programme continued in the second half of the year ‘to further reduce capacity in line with the current low level ...
Companies
10 months ago

Raubex expects earnings to have fallen 20%

Group hurt by slowdown in road conThe firm was hurt by a slowdown in demand, particularly in the road construction sector during the second half of ...
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Owner of Rosebank Mall hit by dire operating ...
Companies / Property
2.
Game a major contributor to Massmart’s R1.3bn loss
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Spur raises dividend by almost a quarter after ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Checkers to open at Rosebank Mall
Companies / Property
5.
Comair’s loss in the first half comes in at R555m
Companies / Property

Related Articles

State tender boost for contractors

Companies / Industrials

Renewable energy projects power Raubex profit

Companies / Industrials

Wind and solar power up Raubex outlook

Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.