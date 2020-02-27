Mondi invests billions of rand in projects

Paper and packaging group Mondi plans to spend billions of rand in expanding its manufacturing plants despite falling prices for paper and pulp grades weighing down on profits.

The group, which recently promoted CFO Andrew King to CEO, has maintained investments in a move to increase production.

King said the company’s programme to invest in projects was on track. Mondi’s approved projects in 2020 were between €700m (R11.8bn) and €800m and €450m and €550m in 2021.

“Having commissioned the pulp mill rebuild at our Ružomberok mill Slovakia in the second half of the year, we are making good progress on the related investment in a new 300,000 tonne kraft top white machine at the same site and previously announced major capital investment projects at our Syktyvkar in Russia and Štětí in the Czech Republic mills,” he said.

Mondi’s pipeline of projects includes the conversion of a container board machine at Štětí to be dedicated to the production of speciality kraft paper. The projected, expected to be commissioned by the end of 2020, will result in an additional 75,000 tonnes a year of speciality kraft paper.

The company, with net debt at the end of December of €2.2bn, said it was upgrading the Richards Bay mill to improve reliability and avoid unplanned shutdowns.

King said the company, which manufactures and sells packaging and paper products, had smaller expansionary projects at packaging operations to increase production.