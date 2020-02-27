Beer discounts wobble Distell’s volumes

The CEO of Africa’s largest producer of wines, spirits and ciders says dropping liquor prices to gain market share is not a sustainable strategy.

Distell rivals have been offering discounts and reducing prices as competition in the booming liquor industry intensifies.

JSE-listed Distell reported a 6.6% fall in volumes in the six months ended December 31, with profits falling 1.2% to R1.26bn.

The maker of Amarula, Hunters’ Dry and Savanna on Thursday said sales volumes in SA fell 7.8% due mainly to the country’s weak economy and declining disposable income for consumers. It said deep discounting by beer competitors had also hit sales.

“The domestic market was characterised by deep discounting by beer competitors and increased competition in the ready-to-drink and wine segments. These factors combined with shrinking disposable incomes among consumers resulted in a 1.7% revenue growth with sales volumes down by 7.8%,” the company said.

But Distell CEO Richard Rushton said dropping prices and offering discounts to grab market share was not a sustainable strategy. “We will endeavour to differentiate and innovate in ready-to-drink products. That is our strength. We have a strong pipeline of initiatives in that respect,” Rushton said.

“With respect to wine, we will play to our strength across the price points. We will obviously protect our volume and value share. We will use the full power of our portfolio in certain geographies to respond to the discounting. But as a company, we prefer to focus on marketing support for our brands”.