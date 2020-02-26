News Leader
WATCH: AECI on its plans to mitigate risks of virus outbreak
AECI CEO Mark Dytor talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
26 February 2020 - 10:06
Chemicals and explosives group AECI released annual results on Tuesday.
It reported a 6.4% increase in revenue and a 10% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
This, coupled with the proceeds from the sale of its joint venture, helped lift dividend by 11% to R5.70.
CEO Mark Dytor talked to Business Day TV about the numbers.