Companies / Industrials

New car sales outlook is bleak, warns Motus

The automotive group says there is a risk that new car sales in SA will fall in the next two to three years

26 February 2020 - 09:38 karl gernetzky
Picture: BAIC SA
Picture: BAIC SA

Automotive group Motus, which imports and sells cars, warned on Wednesday it was cautious about its outlook for the medium term, as depressed consumer confidence in SA and the coronavirus outbreak threaten new vehicle sales.

Both new car sales and industry margins in SA could fall in the next two to three years, the group said, as consumers continue to delay purchases, trade down to cheaper vehicle models and place pressure on the quality of the pre-owned vehicle supply.

Motus, which was unbundled from Imperial Holdings and listed on the JSE in November 2018, is a distributor and retailer of accessories and aftermarket parts for out-of-warranty vehicles.

The group warned that changes to legislation, load-shedding, high unemployment and the prospect of credit-rating downgrades were all weighing on the country’s car market. SA-specific problems looked set to stay for at least two to three years.

The company kept its interim dividend to end-December unchanged at 240c, with profit before tax little changed at R1.24bn.

Group revenue rose 7% to R41.95bn, with the company reporting that although the new vehicle market declined by about 2% during the period in SA, it had managed to grow market share about 0.8 percentage points to 20.1%. This was largely due to increased sales volumes for entry-level vehicles.

The company said an increase in selling prices and higher revenue from rendering of services boosted revenue.

The company, led by CEO Osman Arbee, warned that although it was committed to delivering stable operating results, the global environment as a whole remained challenging. It cited the risk of the coronavirus outbreak as another challenge.

“The global automotive sector is going through a period of unprecedented change, with declining volumes, new technologies and business models, demanding consumer expectations and increased competition,” the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Motus new vehicle sales fall in the year to June

More cash-strapped South Africans turning to used cars, automotive group says
Companies
5 months ago

Imperial Logistics expects better year ahead after profits fall

Asset write-downs and restructuring cut the group’s after-tax profit to R90m from R1.2bn previously
Companies
6 months ago

Motus eyes deals in the UK and Australia

Management says the profit contribution from international operations could lift over time
Companies
11 months ago

Most read

1.
Shoprite zeroes in on Woolworths shoppers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Private bank market may be a third larger than ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Shoprite and Equites start R4.1bn joint venture
Companies / Property
4.
Spar owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Higher taxes would hit retailers hard
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Pick — Motus

Markets

Motus uses Chinese parts to drive its expansion in Africa

Companies / Industrials

Motus lowers revenue guidance for year to end-June

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.