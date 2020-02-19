Companies / Industrials

CARTOON: Gwede at the coalface

19 February 2020 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Wednesday, February 19 2020
Wednesday, February 19 2020

Gwede Mantashe will not commit to renewable energy time frame

Mineral resources & energy minister says he is not a ' 'fundamentalist' about bid window despite undertaking made by President Cyril Ramaphosa
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Bring me the head of Gwede Mantashe

He is doing the country and his constituency tremendous harm through obstinate policy positions in mining and in energy
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Gwede Mantashe’s shocks generate no light

The minister’s plan for a second power utility is unclear, as are plans for mines generating their own electricity
Opinion
1 week ago

How renewable energy spend will cut SA mining investment

Desperate mining CEOs wanting to pump billions into their own energy projects to reduce exposure to Eskom, but it will come at a cost
Companies
1 week ago

Gwede Mantashe outlines vision for SA’s future electricity market

Companies can produce as much power as they like for internal use, says energy minister Gwede Mantashe
National
2 weeks ago
Tuesday, February 18 2020
Tuesday, February 18 2020

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.