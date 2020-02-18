Moody’s flags rising threat of Sappi default
18 February 2020 - 19:12
Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has warned of an increased likelihood of paper and packaging group Sappi defaulting on long-term debt.
Moody’s said it had downgraded Sappi’s corporate family rating from Ba1 to Ba2, which means the company’s credit risk has heightened. Moody’s defines credit risk as the risk that an entity may not meet its contractual and financial obligations as they become due.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now