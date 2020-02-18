Companies / Industrials Moody’s flags rising threat of Sappi default BL PREMIUM

Ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service has warned of an increased likelihood of paper and packaging group Sappi defaulting on long-term debt.

Moody’s said it had downgraded Sappi’s corporate family rating from Ba1 to Ba2, which means the company’s credit risk has heightened. Moody’s defines credit risk as the risk that an entity may not meet its contractual and financial obligations as they become due.