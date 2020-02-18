Companies / Industrials AB InBev did not breach merger terms — Competition Tribunal But antitrust watchdog has to reinvestigate beer giant's arrangements with sports stadiums BL PREMIUM

The world’s largest beer company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), did not breach conditions in its 2016 merger with SABMiller (SAB) through its exclusive branding rights with liquor outlets, the country’s top competition authority said on Tuesday.

This follows allegations to the contrary by JSE-listed alcoholic beverages company Distell.